$4 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS WINNER IN LAFOLLETTE!

LAFOLLETTE –A dollar can go a long way—and in this case, it meant millions more for a lucky Mega Millions player in the northeastern Tennessee town of LaFollette, who won an incredible $4 million from the drawing held Friday, Jan. 20.

The Mega Millions winner matched five balls drawn to win the base prize of $1 million. But since the player chose the Megaplier feature for an extra $1, and the Megaplier number drawn was four, the prize was quadrupled to an amazing four million dollars.

The lucky ticket was sold at Food City, 2221 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

