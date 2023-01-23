The Travelers' Choice award for Dude Ranch Vacation in Southern Alberta is at the Rocking R Guest Ranch
EINPresswire.com/ -- This article tells a story of the hidden gem that is the Rocking R Guest Ranch, a dude ranch in Southern Alberta that just won the coveted Trip Advisor ‘Travelers’ Choice award for the second year in a row! It’s an award given to guest accommodations that have gone above and beyond and have been voted on by travelers themselves! Only ten percent of businesses on Trip Advisor can claim this award.
The Rocking R Guest Ranch has two guest cabins for rent, each with comfortable beds, free Wi-Fi, wood-burning stoves, and cozy amenities. Guests from all over Alberta, Canada and the world travel to the Rocking R Guest Ranch looking for a fun and relaxing dude ranch experience. The ranch also offers weddings, special events, horseback riding, trail rides, fly-fishing, white-water rafting, and other fun and relaxing activities for guests.
The Rocking R Guest Ranch is the perfect getaway for anyone looking to experience a luxury ranch vacation in Southern Alberta. With its famous frontier cattle, eight stall barn, and rural atmosphere, the Rocking R Guest Ranch puts horses and other farm animals, beautiful scenic views, and relaxation at the forefront of the ranch experience.
Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and just a short drive from downtown Calgary, this guest ranch can board horses within their many green pastures, as well as provide a getaway from the everyday for guests travelling from the city.
The Rocking R Guest Ranch offers cabin rentals that accommodate equine guests and others looking for relaxation in nature. Eagle Lake is just minutes away for those looking to explore another part of Alberta’s beautiful landscape. Whether its a weekend break from city life or a week-long horseback riding adventure with family and friends, the Rocking R Guest Ranch is the perfect destination for an unforgettable ranch vacation in Southern Alberta.
Summer ranch vacations at this guest ranch include amenities like; cozy cabin lodging to hearty gourmet or family-style meals and complimentary use of the wood stoves, hot tub, and guest areas. Summer vacation packages range from the Heartland tour to white-water rafting and fly-fishing.
The Heartland Tour is one of their biggest summer attractions! Because we’re located right beside where the hit tv show ‘Heartland’ is filmed, guests can book the Heartland package and tour where Heartland is filmed, learn to ride horses on a real guest ranch and possibly even see a live filming of the show! Along the way, guests can eat at Maggie’s Diner, and enjoy hearty breakfasts delivered right to the cabin! A summer vacation on the ranch has many options for families to enjoy.
Winter ranch vacations are just as spectacular and packages range from a romantic getaway for two, including chocolate covered strawberries and champagne to a winter wonderland adventure full of snowshoeing, hot chocolate, and camp-out fires!
The ranch is home to a small herd of horses, a mini-Shetland pony and donkey, and a small herd of Nigerian dwarf goats which roam the ranch under the prairie sky giving guests an authentic western experience.
With its rustic cabins and breathtaking scenery, the Rocking R Guest Ranch is sure to provide unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Whether its adventure or relaxing experience or just some simple joys of being in nature, The Rocking R Guest Ranch is the perfect destination for a wilderness ranch vacation.
Book an adventure today! https://www.rockingrguestranch.com
Ryan Carriere
