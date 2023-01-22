Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GMGI, ANGN, CLXT, and VLTA

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMGI and MeridianBet Group.

If you are a GMGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ANGN and Elicio Therapeutics, whereby Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of ANGN common stock and current ANGN shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company.

If you are an ANGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CLXT and Cibus, whereby CLXT will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, CLXT shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company.

If you are a CLXT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VLTA to Shell USA Inc. for $0.86 per share in cash.

If you are a VLTA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


