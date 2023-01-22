Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed cooperation on several important international and regional issues, including Ukraine and peace efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued support on Afghanistan issues.