Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed regarding the significant progress to date on implementation of the November 2 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, including the ongoing withdrawal of Eritrean troops from northern Ethiopia. The Secretary welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors. The Secretary affirmed to the Prime Minister the commitment of the United States to support the African Union-led peace process in northern Ethiopia. The two also discussed the need to bring an end to ongoing instability in the Oromia region.