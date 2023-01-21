Party leader, top legislator offer incense to late President Hồ Chí Minh

VIETNAM, January 21 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Friday paid tribute to the late founding father of Việt Nam, President Hồ Chí Minh, ahead of the Lunar New Year.

They offered incense at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hà Nội, where President Hồ Chí Minh breathed his last, which still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

The Party chief expressed his deep gratitude to the beloved President for devoting his whole life to national independence and freedom as well as the people’s happiness.

Meeting with the relic site’s staff, the Party leader praised their efforts to well perform their assigned tasks, while asking them to continue introducing the life and revolutionary career of President Hồ Chí Minh to both domestic and foreign visitors.

He expressed his wish that the relic site's staff members will have a new year full of happiness and health.

The Party leader was presented the book “Hồ Chí Minh and “Nhật Ký Trong Tù” (Prison Diary), which was published in 2022 to celebrate 80 years since the President wrote the work (August 1942 - 2022) and 35 years since UNESCO issued Resolution 24C/18.65, which honours President Hồ Chí Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Việt Nam (November, 1987 - 2022).

The top legislator Huệ, for his part, affirmed that the NA always made efforts to effectively implement important tasks assigned by the Party, State, voters and people.

In the coming time, the NA would continue to study and perfect the legal framework, serving as the highest-level representative body of the people, he said.

The NA Chairman took this occasion to wish the relic site's staff members a new year full of happiness and good health.

He asked them to fulfil all assigned tasks, especially introducing the life and revolutionary career of President Hồ Chí Minh to both domestic and foreign visitors.

In the afternoon of the same day, Huệ burned incense at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel to commemorate ancestors who had contributed to building and protection of the country. — VNS