Low-Calorie Food Market is expected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2022 to USD 19.41 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the low-calorie food market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the low-calorie food market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global low-calorie food market Zydus Wellness Ltd., Beneo Group, Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Galam Ltd, Ajinomoto U.S.A. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bernard Food Industries, Indgredion Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Nestle SA, Incorporated, Cargill, Groupe Danone, McNeil Nutritionals LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide low-calorie food market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In addition to weight loss, weight management, diabetes management, and obesity risk reduction, low-calorie foods offer a variety of benefits which are expected to be major factors for their increasing popularity. Additionally, the development of low-calorie foods at an increasing cost and the widespread use of promotional activities that raise people's awareness through social media channels present lucrative opportunities for market players. Low-calorie food demand could grow due to changing consumer preferences for healthy, tasty, and organic foods across the globe. Growing consumption and production of organic products are estimated to boost the low-calorie food market demand. There is a strong possibility that the global low-calorie food market will grow rapidly in the coming years due to the psychological and health benefits that low-calorie food items offer, which include reduced obesity-related risks, diabetes management, and weight loss. Some factors hampering the market growth, such as health issues associated with low intake of calories, high cost of low-calorie food, lack of knowledge about the low-calorie diet and lack of awareness about the management of obesity and diabetes by using low-calorie food. Moreover, there is a strong likelihood that a combination of rising consumer disposable income and tremendous growth in retail will positively impact this market.

Scope of Low-Calorie Food Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Zydus Wellness Ltd., Beneo Group, Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Galam Ltd, Ajinomoto U.S.A. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bernard Food Industries, Indgredion Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Nestle SA, Incorporated, Cargill, Groupe Danone, McNeil Nutritionals LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

Sugar substitutes are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes sugar substitutes, nutrient-based substitutes and sugar alcohol substitutes. The sugar substitutes segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Using sugar alternatives provides advantages to health-conscious customers, such as aiding in weight control and diabetes management. Artificial sweeteners contain no carbs; thus, they do not boost blood sugar levels, Sugar replacements contain almost no calories, compared to around 15 calories for a teaspoon of sugar.

Dairy products are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segments include dairy products, ice creams & jellies, baked products, dietary beverages, and others. The dairy products segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As dairy-based products offer a variety of health benefits, the demand for low-calorie dairy-based products leads the market. Due to the rising consumer demand for a healthy lifestyle, dairy product consumption is a major contributor to the market's growth, prompting the industry to develop low-calorie dairy products.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some key countries analyzed for the low-calorie food market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The United States and Canada hold some of the largest economies on the global market, where consumers are increasingly turning to low-calorie foods and beverages for a healthy diet. The region is dominated by global players, forming a competitive market, and as a result, businesses are investing in research and development to meet the increasing demand and increase revenue. Thus, significantly driving the market.

Country Analysis

Germany's low-calorie food market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The market growth in the country is driven by rising cases of obesity and diabetes, additionally, consumers rising concern to live a healthy life is propelling the market growth in the country.

China's low-calorie food market size was valued at USD 0.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

There are around 116 million diabetics in China at the moment, making it the country with the largest number of diabetics worldwide. With this growing popularity, low-calorie sweeteners are becoming increasingly positioned as functional products for addressing other lifestyle diseases as well, boosting the market growth in the country

India's low-calorie food market size was valued at USD 0.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising cases of diabetes and obesity are expected to boost the demand for low-calorie food in the forecasted period due to their increasing incidence in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing cases of obesity and diabetes, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

