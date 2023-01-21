Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market will worth USD 973.8 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Size By Type (45% solution, 43% solution and 38% solution), By Application (Construction, Water Treatment, Oil & Chemical, Paper Industry and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the liquid sodium aluminate market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the liquid sodium aluminate market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global liquid sodium aluminate market are Dequachim, Nordisk Aluminat, IQE, Coogee, GAC Chemical, Alumina, W.R. Grace, Lier Chemical, Zibo Tongjie Chemical, Holland Company, Geo Specialty Chemicals, USALCO among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide liquid sodium aluminate market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Liquid sodium aluminate is an excellent source of alumina for alkaline solutions, due to which liquid sodium aluminate is used in many industrial processes. Construction professionals use liquid sodium aluminate as a cement assistive and water treatment to speed the solidification of concrete, mainly during frosty weather, boosting the market growth. In the world's liquid sodium aluminate market, the government is making significant investments in water and wastewater treatment as one of the major factors contributing to its growth. Government regulatory bodies around the world have formulated stringent frameworks to prevent health damage as waterborne diseases and environmental concerns increase. In order to boost market growth over time, end-user awareness of environmental conservation is a crucial driver. As a result of the emphasis placed on maintaining a clean environment and reducing resource consumption, Liquid Sodium Aluminate is being used more, reducing costs and increasing efficiency during production. The market is witnessing immense growth in various applications such as wastewater treatment, construction and in paper manufacturing but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market. Factors such as health hazards associated with the liquid sodium aluminate and improper handling are impacting the market growth negatively. Furthermore, various key players are investing in R&D, to enhance the characteristic properties of the liquid sodium aluminate which will boost the market in the future.

Scope of Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Dequachim, Nordisk Aluminat, IQE, Coogee, GAC Chemical, Alumina, W.R. Grace, Lier Chemical, Zibo Tongjie Chemical, Holland Company, Geo Specialty Chemicals, USALCO, among others

Segmentation Analysis

38% solution expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes 45% solution, 43% solution and 38% solution. The 38% solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There are a variety of applications for it, including wastewater treatment, paper production, pigment industry, catalyst production, removal of suspended matter and phosphorous, and pigment coating for titanium dioxide pigments. Sodium aluminate solution, consisting of 38% sodium, should be handled carefully in industries due to its properties of degrading aluminium, copper, brass, and chrome

Water treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is construction, water treatment, oil & chemical, paper industry and others. The water treatment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the world's most widely studied disorders is cancer. Liquid sodium aluminate is a major product in the water industry. Sodium Aluminate is an ionic compound with excellent solubility properties, which helps to reduce corrosion and scaling on metal surfaces, resulting in more energy efficiency and higher quality water at a lower price.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the liquid sodium aluminate market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The majority of liquid sodium aluminate applications are to remove phosphorous from industrial wastewater or municipal water and the rapid growth of the construction industry in the region has contributed to the growth of the liquid sodium aluminate market. Moreover, major key players in the market are continuously working on making the existing form of liquid sodium aluminate more efficient which will create new growth opportunities for the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's liquid sodium aluminate market size was valued at USD 56.42 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 76.03 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The titanium dioxide industry is driving the growth of the country's liquid sodium aluminate market, as well as wastewater treatment.

China

China’s liquid sodium aluminate market size was valued at USD 71.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 98.4 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030.

As the liquid sodium aluminate industry grows in the country, the presence of many manufacturers combined with rising demand from end-use industries will lead to higher growth.

India

India's liquid sodium aluminate market size was valued at USD 55.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.15 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

A rapid rise in population is also expected to boost demand for water treatment capacities, which will increase liquid sodium aluminate demand.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand in various applications such as construction, water treatment etc., propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

