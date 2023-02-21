CCT & EASRCC Emphasizes Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in New Training Module

Cyndie Williams

Carpenter Contractor Trust & Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Creates Online DEI Training for Contractors

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) in collaboration with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC), have launched a self-paced online training module, "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training," on the CCT's website. The module is for signatory contractors and their employees throughout the EASRCC footprint.

It introduces and educates contractors on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as a component of the hiring process in the construction industry.

"All construction industry segments acknowledge the need for more skilled workers, especially in the wake of President Biden's Infrastructure Act," said Cyndie Williams, executive director, CCT.

"The influx of work directed toward American infrastructure presents exceptional opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that the workforce building these new projects reflects the community in which they live. In addition, this module is a direct, measurable way of informing and educating contractors on the importance of DEI as an avenue to improving the industry's work culture."

Williams views the module as more than a standalone learning session but rather an essential step in the carpenters union's efforts to take a leadership role in advancing DEI within the industry. Exposing signatory contractors and their staff to the module will encourage them to become leaders in the construction industry, becoming an example that reinforces the significance of DEI.

"This module emphasizes the importance of building a healthy work environment for all workers, regardless of background," Williams said. "The practical result is a more productive and cohesive workforce."

The self-paced module takes about 30 minutes to complete, and graduates who finish the coursework receive a certificate of completion.

The carpenters union created the module in cooperation with Next Wave, which provides online safety training and compliance awareness across various industries.

Expanding one's perceptions about changes in the composition of the workforce requires education that is accessible and understandable," said Williams. "We believe this new training module reflects a new direction in the construction industry's workforce, and we intend to be leaders in this positive change."

About the CCT

The CCT engages in focused, creative, and persistent collaborative efforts and worker resources to promote and inform targeted audiences about the unmatched talent of union carpenters and contractors.

About the EASRCC

The EASRCC represents more than 41,000 of the most skilled carpenters who live and work in Delaware, The District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. EASRCC workers are trained in many different trades, including: Commercial/residential carpentry; heavy highway; pile driving; floor laying; mill cabinet work; and trade show construction.