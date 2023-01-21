Milan Dordevic, Received the Outstanding Leadership Award at Internet 2.0 Conference USA

Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development and Innovation at Proctorio, was honored with the Outstanding Leadership Award for exceptional achievements in the field of technology at the Internet 2.0 Conference.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milan Dordevic MBA, PMP, Director of Product Development and Innovation at Proctorio, was honored with the Outstanding Leadership Award for exceptional achievements in the field of technology during the Winter Edition of the Internet 2.0 Conference, held on December 19–21, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, United States.

The Internet 2.0 Conference organizers said that the award recognizes Mr.Dordevic's outstanding contributions to the field of technology and his leadership in driving innovation and growth in multiple industries over more than a decade.

"I am truly honored to receive this award and grateful for all opportunities I had to contribute to the field of technology through various innovative solutions and product management approaches," said Milan Dordevic. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication in leading numerous research and development teams across the globe."

Mr. Dordevic's contributions through the last 15 years to the field of technology have played a vital role in the success of cutting-edge projects and products in the education technology, automotive, and entertainment industries.

As a panelist on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence: Investment Trends and Industry Uses", at the Internet 2.0 Conference, Milan Dordevic shared his international experience in leading emerging technology projects in the field of AI, Internet of Things, AR/VR, Cloud and provided his insights on the latest trends and innovations in the field of AI. He demonstrated his perspectives on what the future holds for AI, such as the potential challenges and benefits, as well as the impact on different sectors, like healthcare, finance, transportation, education, and more.

About Internet 2.0 Conference

The Internet 2.0 Conference is a premier technology three-day event that unites leaders and experts who are spearheading growth in the realms of IT, cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, e-commerce, and more. Our mission is to promote shared learning and speed up development in these areas by encouraging the mutual exchange of ideas. The conference features a wide range of keynotes, panel discussions, and brainstorming sessions helmed by well-known speakers in the tech community. Over the course of three days, the Internet 2.0 Conference witnesses the unveiling of major technological innovations and discussions on emerging tech trends to watch in the coming years.

