Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Sick Pay Wages

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately pay employees' sick pay wages, due to company allegedly incorrectly recording time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2022-00332012. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 233, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

