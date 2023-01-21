Submit Release
News Search

There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,423 in the last 365 days.

Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Sick Pay Wages

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately pay employees' sick pay wages, due to company allegedly incorrectly recording time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) January 21, 2023

The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2022-00332012. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 233, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lawyers_at_blumenthal_nordrehaug_bhowmik_de_blouw_llp_file_suit_against_the_permanente_medical_group_inc_for_alleged_failure_to_pay_sick_pay_wages/prweb19122846.htm

You just read:

Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against The Permanente Medical Group, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Sick Pay Wages

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.