A New UK Tax Returns Assistance Service Launches Sign-Up Campaign for Their New App

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - UK tax assistance app, Free Tax Returns, has officially announced a sign-up campaign ready for the app release later this year.

Free Tax Returns

The company is developing a new app that provides a no-cost tax return filing service, providing an easy, convenient and accurate method for tax filing. Powered by modern technologies such as Open Banking and digital banking APIs, the app will automatically process and submit the data needed to process tax returns.

"There is no company or individual anywhere in the world offering comprehensive tax services for at no cost. We are here to help taxpayers in the UK to do their taxes better. Soon, we will make our digital service available to the rest of the world," says Director of Own Your Money Ltd, Raam Thakrar.

While the fintech company is finalising the app's development, it has kickstarted a sign-up campaign to enable interested users to register. The campaign runs from 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023.

Interested taxpayers who sign up will be among the first to be notified once the app becomes available for download. They will be the pioneering users of the innovative app, completing their tax return applications simply and swiftly.

"Forget the hours spent on tedious form-filing. Taxpayers can switch to a hassle-free way. You can now claim what you are entitled to without paying for it. Our app will make that happen for you. Just download the app when it becomes available to the public. All you need to do now is to sign up. It's that easy," Thakrar expounds.

About Free Tax Returns

Free Tax Returns is a financial technology app that provides taxpayers with a no-cost and convenient way of filing and paying their tax returns. The app enables taxpayers to save time, effort, and resources while letting them get the money they deserve.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Raam Thakrar
Email: hello@getfreetaxreturns.com
Website: www.getfreetaxreturns.com

