Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,422 in the last 365 days.

UK Tax Assistance App Unveils New Reliable and Efficient Way of Paying Tax Returns

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - UK tax assistance app, Free Tax Returns, is set to launch a new app in 2023 that will provide taxpayers efficient and convenient tax return assistance for free.

Free Tax Returns

"Doing tax returns is overwhelming, time-consuming, and sometimes confusing. We want to provide a free, easy, and smooth way for people to do their tax returns and claim money back so that they never overpay on taxes again," Director of Own Your Money Ltd, Raam Thakrar explains.

Through open banking and digital banking APIs, the app can automatically source the necessary data taxpayers need to process their tax returns. It also helps UK citizens save time and effort by allowing them to submit these requirements to the relevant tax authorities through the app. In addition, the app can calculate tax returns based on individual circumstances, considering what needs to be declared and what can be claimed. This prevents taxpayers from having any unclaimed funds. A more premium version of the app is also available, enabling users to have a dedicated accountant or financial advisor.

"We want to put money back into people's pockets at a time when it really matters. It's not right that taxes are this opaque, that it's this hard to claim all that is rightfully ours. All that legally should be given to people should be given. We're here to help that happen," Thakrar expounds.

As part of the preparation for their app's grand launch in 2023, the app has a waitlist and a sign-up campaign in December 2022 for those interested in the app's release in time for the 2022-23 tax year.

About Free Tax Returns

Free Tax Returns is a financial technology app that aims to solve the tax burden of many tax return payers by providing them with no cost, accurate, and reliable tax return services. Set to launch in 2023, the app will provide a fully transparent and easy tax return process.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Raam Thakrar
Email: hello@getfreetaxreturns.com
Website: www.getfreetaxreturns.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151861

You just read:

UK Tax Assistance App Unveils New Reliable and Efficient Way of Paying Tax Returns

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.