St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Refusal, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2023 at 2306 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91S Exit 22

VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal, Negligent operation

ACCUSED: Morgan Churchill

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that there was a vehicle driving North in the Southbound lane of I91 in the area of exit 21. Troopers were able to locate and stop the vehicle while still traveling north in the area of I91 exit 22. While on the stop, State Police observed several signs of impairment on the operator Morgan Church hill. After further investigation, Churchill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. While at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, Churchill refused to provide a sample of her breath for an evidentiary breath test. Churchill was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to the charges of Criminal Refusal and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 0830 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.