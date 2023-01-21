Hytiva® Native Mobile & White Label Apps included in its Full Suite of Cannabis Technology Services

Hytiva® has released the first fully native cannabis pickup and delivery ordering app with white label deployments available to its all of its clients. The Hytiva app features a fast, clean experience for convenient shopping, ordering, learning about cannabis, and brings the world's largest documented video and strain library to consumer's devices. Hytiva is already making the app available to all clients in areas where online ordering is legally available.

Hytiva® has continued to expand its already unparalleled list of technology products and services by releasing the first fully native cannabis pickup and delivery ordering app with customized white label deployments available to its clients. The Hytiva app features a fast, clean experience for convenient shopping, ordering, learning about cannabis, and brings the world's largest documented video and strain library to consumer's devices. Hytiva is already making the app available to all clients in areas where online ordering is legally available. The app is live on the Apple® App Store now and has already been created for Android users as well, ready for release when Google® begins to allow cannabis ordering apps on its Google Play® store. Download the App on the App Store Now

Daniel Gozick, CTO of Hytiva, commented:

Hytiva has always worked hard to set standards for cannabis technology to surpass not only the strict requirements and unique needs of the cannabis industry, but push the boundaries of broader retail technology and user privacy as well. Written for fully native deployment, with innovative frameworks for Hytiva APIs and feature-rich interfaces, the performance is the fastest of any cannabis app tested by far.

White Label Apps for Dispensary Clients

Hytiva is offering all clients the ability to white label the Hytiva app, with the ability to truly make it their own by including custom branding, content, rewards program integration with any provider, push notifications, animations, internationalization in 9 languages (and growing), and much more. Hytiva has developed an innovative way of making every feature it releases in its own app can be quickly provided to all white label apps. In addition to integration, Hytiva is also working with its clients, from the largest MSOs (Multi-State Operators) to individual clients, to continuously improve and release ground breaking new features for marketing, in-store, and curbside experiences.

The Hytiva Difference

Hytiva is a unique player in the international cannabis market, having built its business and technology portfolio from the ground up, focusing on the hardest elements of the cannabis industry, such as consumer delivery. It has since grown to include all points of sale, online ordering, consumer delivery, logistics, digital displays, automation technologies, with the flexibility to adapt to clients' needs and the confidence to integrate with any other vendor. This has put Hytiva in the position of holding a true, complete suite of products and services that go beyond the entire portfolios of most technology companies in the industry, who most often expand their products by acquisition.

Mike Kelp, President of Hytiva, shared:

We are not the type of company to simply buy technology products, rebrand them, and call them a suite; We build anything this industry needs, integrate with any vendor, physically visit every client, answer the phone, and send our engineers anywhere, even if just to listen to customers and staff. To serve our clients best, we want every company that works with us and every customer they serve to have access to the best experiences on both sides of the counter, with tools that were built for this industry the right way.

About Hytiva®

Hytiva® is a portfolio of cannabis companies, providing the industry's leading information, technology, and delivery resources. Hytiva provides a suite of services that include fully integrated online ordering, digital displays, production automation, and more; serving all verticals of the cannabis industry and giving consumers unprecedented access to the information and services needed to make a buying decision. Its technology are selected by clients for their ability to scale and grow with the industry, integrating, and often replacing, many technology stacks that are patched together from many different solutions that don't fully serve the needs of cannabis businesses. Beyond technology, Hytiva visits clients in-person, to find their pain points and problem solve the real issues facing thie cannabis industry.

*Disclaimer: Apple, Google, Google Play, and all other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

