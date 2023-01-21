Kansas City Church of Scientology Hosts Tribute to Dr. King

Human rights event at the Church of Scientology to honor Dr. King’s dream of equity and peace.

Working to make human rights a fact

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 27, 2023, from 2–4 p.m., the Church of Scientology of Kansas City opens its doors to the community in a tribute to one of the most pivotal human rights leaders of our age, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The program features a documentary of Dr. King’s message and accomplishments, including personal stories of his impact and inspiration.

Although Dr. King is best known for spearheading the civil rights movement, his dream encompassed a broader landscape. As he stated in accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in December 1964, “Sooner or later all the people of the world will have to discover a way to live together in peace, and thereby transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of brotherhood. If this is to be achieved, man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.”

Dr. King’s dreams are still alive today, and many work to make human rights a reality in our time.

Bennette Seaman, Public Relations Officer of the Church of Scientology Kansas City, will host the event and speak about solutions to human rights violations. She will present an overview of United for Human Rights. This human rights educational program, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, raises awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in keeping with the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

Learn how simple it is to make a difference. The Church will provide educational materials free of charge to help those attending educate others on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights throughout the community and beyond.

Those wishing to have more information on United for Human Rights and the positive change the campaign has accomplished in countries around the world are invited to visit the Church of Scientology Kansas City's Public Information Center at 1805 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO

The Church of Scientology Kansas City was dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefits the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.