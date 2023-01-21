Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,653 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Promises Long-Standing Support For Israel At IAC Summit

January 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Israeli-American Council in Austin for their 8th Annual National Summit to express Texas' long-standing support for Israel and detail the state's efforts to combat anti-semitism.

"The enduring bond between the people of Texas and Israel is unlike any other, whose beginnings share triumphant stories forged by the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance," said Governor Abbott. "Through God's strength, both Texans and Israelis overcame great challenges. Texas will always stand with Israel. And together, we will use the special connection between our two peoples to combat anti-semitism and protect freedom around the world."

Addressing a packed crowd of over a couple thousand attendees, the Governor also elaborated on the significant ties between Texans and Israelis and noted the importance of this special relationship for the success of both Texas and Israel. 

The IAC National Summit is one of the largest and most impactful Jewish conferences in the world. The summit brings together Israeli-Americans, American Jews, and Israelis of all ages together annually.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Promises Long-Standing Support For Israel At IAC Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.