GRAMMY-Award Winning Artist Dante Bowe’s TRUE Music Announces AMEN Music

TRUE Music and AMEN Music AMEN Music Artists Perform at AMEN Music Launch Event At Echo Lounge Dante Bowe Perform at AMEN Music Launch Event At Echo Lounge

The Imprint Under TRUE Music Comes After Bowe’s Announcement Last Week Of TRUE Music’s Formation and His Next Act As An Artist

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the heels of announcing his new management company TRUE Music, Dante Bowe announced the creation of AMEN Music at Echo Lounge in Dallas, TX on Sunday, January 15. This bookended a three-day weekend starting with the release of his first single through TRUE Music, “Hide Me,” followed by a performance in Rockingham North Carolina, his hometown, where Mayor John Hutchinson declared Saturday, January 14th Dante Bowe Day. After the Mayor’s proclamation, Bowe performed an acoustic performance with Aaron Moses, formerly of Maverick City Music.

The sold-out Echo Lounge event, which was themed “We Are The Clay,” was AMEN Music’s unveiling, and the first installment of AMEN Nights. Bowe will serve as CEO of the label, and its creative force. Aaron Moses and Nate Diaz performed a new spanish song LIVE that will be released under AMEN Musica, a sub-label of AMEN Music. Dante Bowe, Tianna, Nate Diaz and Aaron Moses will also be releasing new music under the label this year. Bowe intends for AMEN Music and AMEN Musica to be the new sound of worship music.

Dante Bowe, CEO of TRUE Music states, “I want to give back and help other artists become all that God created them to be. I want them to be great, not just on stage, but behind the scenes through prayer, a spirit of excellence, and strong spiritual maturity. I want truth to be the focus, as we build up strong leaders at AMEN Music.” Continued Bowe, “I was always that big brother in music, whether that be in teaching how to write, how to minister, or how to perform. I’ve always been like that for my friends, so now it’s official.”



Those interested in learning more about AMEN Music can visit https://www.truemusiclabel.com/amenmusic.



Those interested in learning more about Dante Bowe can visit https://dantebowe.com.

About Dante Bowe (https://dantebowe.com)

Dante Bowe is a GRAMMY Award Winning and multi-platinum-selling songwriter, performer, and recording artist. The chart-topping artist is known for his distinctive raspy vocals, Dante made history as the first artist to have the greatest number of simultaneous GRAMMY nominations in both Gospel & Christian genres with 3 solo and 2 group award nominations during the 64th GRAMMY Awards, and is nominated for 2 more in 2023. Dante is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TRUE Music, an independent music management company pioneering new approaches to the signing and development of recording artists and songwriters. Dante is also CEO and creative force of AMEN Music, a label that is the new sound of worship music.

About AMEN Music (https://www.truemusiclabel.com/amenmusic)

AMEN Music was created in 2023 by Dante Bowe to be the new sound of worship music. It also includes a latin focused sub-label called AMEN Musica. The label plans to release initial music from Bowe, Nate Diaz, Aaron Moses and Tianna.

###