Helping state agencies control fish, invasive animals, and insects

Chances are you’ve heard about invasive species of animals or insects in the news. If these aren’t controlled effectively, they can cause economic damages to agriculture, recreation, and public utility infrastructure. There is also an increased risk of environmental harm, including to threatened and endangered species.

There are some amazing water bodies in this state – it can take a lot of work to maintain the health of rivers, lakes, and salt water areas. For the most part, this means Ecology works to reduce the amount of chemicals going into the water. However, there are situations when certain chemicals can actually help control fish, animals, and insects that would otherwise cause environmental damage.

“The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife manages aquatic invasive species in many areas around Washington, including species of greatest concern such as European green crabs, zebra mussels, and quagga mussels,” said Jesse Schultz, Prevention Lead for WDFW’s Aquatic Invasive Species Unit. “We coordinate closely with other state and federal agencies, tribes, local governments to control these harmful invaders, and to prevent them from spreading to other waterbodies. In some cases, our biologists and technicians carefully apply chemicals to eradicate invasive species or to stop their spread, doing everything possible to reduce negative impacts on native species and aquatic ecosystems.”

Managing invasive and introduced species of fish, animals, and insects

Zebra and quagga mussels can grow so densely in freshwater that they clog pipes and cover beaches. They could cause major problems for our dams, drinking water intakes, fish hatcheries, and irrigation systems. If invasive mussels take hold in Washington, officials estimate it would cost more than $100 million each year to keep Washington’s power and water infrastructure running, in addition to causing catastrophic ecological damage.



Our permitting program allows the use of registered pesticides that are approved by EPA and the Washington State Department of Agriculture. To make sure these pesticides meet state laws, we further review these chemicals through an environmental impact statement.

The general permit

Water quality permits are a legal tool Ecology uses to limit the discharge of pollution into the water. Each permit is different and sets specific methods for release, monitoring, and mitigating any potential environmental damage. A water quality general permit is a type of permit that regulates similar industry activities under one permit. If each applicant meets the requirements of the permit, they are granted conditional authorization to discharge. The permit holder must follow the conditions and requirements in the permit. Failure to do so can result in enforcement action by Ecology.

We're currently working to issue the new Aquatic and Invasive Species Control general permit. This permit combines three previous permits that covered this control work by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Agriculture. This type of work is not new, but we are proposing updates to the existing requirements. The chemical treatments allowed under the new permit have been happening since 2011.

This permit also covers control of invasive insects like the European Spongy Moth (Lymantria dispar dispar), formerly called the Gypsy moth. The larva of this moth eats vegetation and can strip trees bare of leaves. This damages our forests, natural habitats, and timber industry. Other types of invasive insects that damage agricultural crops include the Light Brown Apple Moth, Japanese beetle, and Spotted Lanternfly.

What’s in the permit?

The Aquatic and Invasive Species Control general permit requires state agencies to consider different management solutions as part of an integrated pest management approach. The goal is to have the least environmental impact among reasonably available options. Because of the widespread damage and economic impact that invasive species can cause, chemicals are sometimes the most effective solution to control them.

It is common to use several different approaches to control invasive species. Non-chemical approaches can include physical removal, biological controls, and education and outreach programs such as the Clean, Drain, and Dry program.

Our permit ensures the chemicals used, and the methods by which they’re applied, are the least harmful to other animals or insects. The permit limits which chemicals are allowed, where they can be used, and who may use them. It also requires public notification before an area is treated, and outlines specific rules about the reporting and timing of applying the chemical.

If the Washington State Department of Agriculture or Department of Fish and Wildlife decide to use chemicals in or near water to control fish, invasive animals, or insects — then they have to apply for coverage under Ecology’s permit. Our role is to make sure any allowable chemical use is done safely and in accordance with the law under the permit.

Signs for modern times

As part of this permit, we are proposing the use of a new style of shoreline sign as part of the public notification process. These signs are required whenever pesticides are used and have a warning statement at the top, usually “Caution,” “Warning,” or “Danger,” to signify the warning level followed by specific written information.

By using graphics and text, we hope the new sign templates result in better understanding and public health protection. Over the years, we’ve heard ideas about how to improve these signs, adding graphics in addition to text. The signs proposed in the new permit combine text with simple images. Providing information that is easily understood by anyone, regardless of literacy level or primary language, is important for protecting public health. By using graphics and text, we hope the new sign templates result in more awareness and better public health protection.



What else is new?

In addition to updated sign templates, most updates to the draft permit are clarifications and refinements. All proposed changes can be found in the permit fact sheet. Here are a few highlights:

Expanding the scope of permit coverage to include control for all types of invasive insects, beyond the previous permit limited to two species of moths.

Ensuring the permit provides the flexibility needed to respond to future invasive species.

Clarifying the monitoring that the permittees must do before and after chemical treatments.

Improving shoreline signage as described above.

Updated language for sampling, field measurements, laboratory accreditation, and electronic reporting requirements.

We invite your participation

We ask for public comment on a draft before we issue or reissue a general permit. The comment period opened Dec. 21, 2022 and comments are due Feb. 6, 2023. We are hosting two online public workshops and hearings on the draft permit — 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. At the workshop, we’ll give a presentation to help explain the draft permit and answer questions. Following the workshop, the hearing will provide the opportunity for the public to provide formal oral testimony. Oral testimony receives the same consideration as written comments. The public hearing will begin immediately following each workshop and will conclude when testimony is complete.

