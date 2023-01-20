Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Algeria and Morocco

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Algeria and Morocco January 21-26 to discuss shared multilateral priorities across the UN system, including the importance of human rights as Morocco and Algeria join the UN Human Rights Council. During her visit to Algeria and Morocco, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with senior government officials, UN representatives, and civil society leaders. In her meetings, the Assistant Secretary will underscore U.S. support for MINURSO and United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura’s efforts in leading the UN political process for Western Sahara. Assistant Secretary Sison will also take the opportunity to advocate for the U.S. candidates for the International Court of Justice, Professor Sarah Cleveland, and Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.

