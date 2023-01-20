Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,731 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Algeria and Morocco

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Algeria and Morocco January 21-26 to discuss shared multilateral priorities across the UN system, including the importance of human rights as Morocco and Algeria join the UN Human Rights Council. During her visit to Algeria and Morocco, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with senior government officials, UN representatives, and civil society leaders. In her meetings, the Assistant Secretary will underscore U.S. support for MINURSO and United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura’s efforts in leading the UN political process for Western Sahara. Assistant Secretary Sison will also take the opportunity to advocate for the U.S. candidates for the International Court of Justice, Professor Sarah Cleveland, and Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.

For updates, follow @State_IO on Twitter.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Algeria and Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.