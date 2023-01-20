FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 6, 2023

CONTACT: John Gage

(531) 510-8529

John.Gage@Nebraska.gov

Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for Board of Regents

LINCOLN, NE – Due to the vacancy in District 3 for the Board of Regents, Governor Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Additional information is available at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

NOTE: Governor Pillen intends to fill the position quickly and the deadline to apply is Monday, January 16, 2023.