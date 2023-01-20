FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 11, 2023

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Announce Senate Appointment

LINCOLN, NE – Tomorrow, Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointee to the U.S. Senate. The appointment will become effective on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The vacancy was created upon the departure of U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on January 8, 2023.

The Governor and appointee will make brief remarks. This event is open to credentialed media .

What: Governor Pillen to announce his appointee to the U.S. Senate

When: 9-9:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen and the appointee

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.