Governor Pillen to Proclaim Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January 9, 2023
LINCOLN, NE – Tomorrow, Governor Jim Pillen will sign a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska. Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Colonel John Bolduc from the Nebraska State Patrol will make brief remarks, in addition to the Governor.
What: Governor Pillen to proclaim January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska
When: 10-10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln
Who: Governor Jim Pillen will be joined by:
- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
- Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent, Colonel John Bolduc
- Attorney General’s Office NHTTF Team
Representatives of various agencies and organizations combatting human trafficking will also be in attendance.
This event is open to credentialed media.