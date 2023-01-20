Submit Release
Governor Pillen to Proclaim Human Trafficking Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 9, 2023

 

CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN, NE – Tomorrow, Governor Jim Pillen will sign a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska. Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Colonel John Bolduc from the Nebraska State Patrol will make brief remarks, in addition to the Governor.

 

What: Governor Pillen to proclaim January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska

 

When: 10-10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

 

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

 

Who: Governor Jim Pillen will be joined by:

 

  • Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
  • Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent, Colonel John Bolduc
  • Attorney General’s Office NHTTF Team

 

Representatives of various agencies and organizations combatting human trafficking will also be in attendance. 

 

This event is open to credentialed media

