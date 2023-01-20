FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 11, 2023

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor's Walk Set For Friday, Jan. 13

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will lead the annual Governor's Walk on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. in the Nebraska State Capitol. The purpose of the Governor's Walk is to highlight the importance of regular exercise and healthy habits.

Governor Jim Pillen, Dr. Matthew Donahue, Dave Mlnarik with the Nebraska Sports Council, and 2023 Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien will make brief remarks. This event is open to credentialed media .

What: Governor's Walk

When: 10-10:45 a.m. CT on Friday, January 13, 2023

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Dr. Matthew Donahue, Dave Mlnarik, Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, and coaches and administrators from Husker Athletics.

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.