Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in More than a Dozen Arrests

DICKSON COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.

In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into a drug operation where methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl were transported to Dickson County from surrounding counties. During the course of the investigation, agents identified the suppliers responsible for bringing the drugs into Dickson County. Search warrants executed earlier this month led to the arrest of nine individuals, and the seizure of more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin/ fentanyl, cash, and firearms. Over the past week, additional search warrants were executed and arrests made in Dickson and Hickman Counties.

Drug agents worked with the Office of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, US Postal Inspection Service, and Tennessee Highway Patrol in executing the search warrants and making arrests. Those arrested have been booked into the Dickson County Jail:

*Dontez Good (DOB 03/10/1996), Nashville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Corenza Banks, Jr. (DOB 07/24/2004): One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Amariya Foster (DOB 12/21/2003), Spring Hill: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Mykayla Foster (DOB 11/29/2000), Spring Hill: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Austin Golden (DOB 07/22/1993), Detroit, MI: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*John Hunt (DOB 08/23/2003), Atlanta, GA: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Jamell McLaughlin (DOB 11/23/2002): One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*China McKeever (DOB 01/28/1997), Detroit, MI: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

*Marcus Pace (DOB 03/06/1993), Nashville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering, one count Introducing into Penal Institution. Bond: $260,000.

*Ronnie McCoy (DOB 12/07/1976), White Bluff: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl. Bond: $120,000.

*Christopher Bateman (DOB 10/07/1982), Lyles: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond: $90,000.