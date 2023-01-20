Community Service Bursary amount doubles for students

CANADA, January 20 - Supports have doubled for high school students who volunteer at a registered volunteer organization and receive a Community Service Bursary.

More than $270,300 has been distributed to 260 post-secondary students this school year through the Community Service Bursary.

“This year we doubled the Community Service Bursary from $750 to $1,500. We are so fortunate to have community minded and determined young people throughout this province. Expanding the bursary is supporting students as they pay for college or university, and it encourages young people to volunteer earlier and more often in their communities, which is good for everyone.” - Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson

The Bursary is awarded to post-secondary students who volunteer at least 30 hours at a registered volunteer organization while they attend high school. Students in high school can register at any time and accumulate volunteer hours until June 30 in their graduating year.

“I hope to see many of our youth volunteering at the upcoming Canada Games, as we host the nation and showcase our Island culture next month,” added Minister Jameson. “The 2023 Canada Games is one of the many registered volunteer organizations and as such, a students’ volunteer hours qualify for the Community Service Bursary. The list of community registered volunteer organizations is vast and covers an extensive range of interests and experiences – including not-for-profit groups, sports’ associations, summer camps, 4H, community centres, just to name a few.”

This program provides students with an opportunity to develop new skills and make a meaningful contribution to a registered volunteer organization. All volunteer work must occur with one or more registered volunteer organizations in the province. Students must complete a minimum of 30 hours to receive the bursary and it is capped at a maximum of 150 hours. A complete list of registered volunteer organizations in PEI can be found here - List of Registered Organizations.

Organizations and students interested in taking part can get details at Community Services Bursary

Media Contact

Autumn Tremere

Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca