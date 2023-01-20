ACLU History: Showing Up for Abortion Rights Since 1920

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may feel like it’s said and done, marking the end of the federal right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. But we are not without power. With dedicated members and activists behind us, the ACLU has been embedded in the fight for reproductive freedom for decades, and is no stranger to challenging sizable odds.

As we remember Roe v. Wade on the 50th anniversary of the decision, take a look back at some of the many fights led by the ACLU along the way. Roe being overturned is an enormous set back, but we have fought uphill battles before and won’t stop now.