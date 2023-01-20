Submit Release
Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVNBUE)) today announces that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings conference call on:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023
9:00 AM (Eastern Time)
9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura's Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The fourth quarter results will be issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US +1-844-282-4460
Toll International +1-412-317-5611

Please ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-email&r=true&b=9
Passcode: 7544976

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CdCKM8xR

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529
International: + 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5664364

Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Tambomayo*, Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache.

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company's 2021 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005383/en/

