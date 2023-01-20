This guidance describes the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA or the Agency) regulatory and enforcement priorities regarding the compounding of certain ibuprofen oral suspension products in outsourcing facilities for administration in hospitals and health systems. The United States is currently experiencing a surge in three viruses: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza. Each of these viruses may produce fever in young children. FDA has received reports related to increased demand for pediatric fever-reducing medications, including ibuprofen oral suspension products. Further, FDA has received a number of reports related to hospitals and health systems experiencing challenges with obtaining these medications to use in the treatment of pediatric patients with fever as well as for adults who are unable to swallow solid oral dosage forms (e.g., persons with feeding tubes) due, for example, to regional disparities in infection rates, distribution of resources, or other regional conditions that may evolve quickly during the winter months when the incidence of respiratory infections is expected to peak. FDA is continually assessing the needs and circumstances related to the temporary policy set forth in this guidance, and as relevant needs and circumstances evolve FDA intends to update, modify, or withdraw this policy as appropriate.
