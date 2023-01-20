Association of Independent Mortgage Experts Announces 2023 Sponsorships

AIME marks a renewed commitment to the wholesale channel with key sponsorships for 2023

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit trade association supporting independent mortgage professionals, announced its 2023 sponsors, which include sixteen wholesale industry partners committed to the growth of the broker channel and local mortgage originators.

The funding provided by this year's sponsors will directly support AIME's 65,000 members and the communities they serve and are instrumental in proliferating membership campaigns and events throughout the year. By developing strong partnerships with these key wholesale lenders and vendors, AIME is able to offer independent mortgage professionals a direct line of access to the most influential partners in the mortgage industry, further enhancing the support for originators and their local communities.

"In competitive markets, brokers need competitive options to succeed – and our partners offer the loan products and services originators require to meet the needs of their communities," states Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. "We're here to help brokers win, and we can't do that without the dedicated support of our industry-leading sponsors to drive the growth of the entire channel forward."

AIME's various member campaigns throughout the year include the annually held Fuse national conference in Las Vegas, the Spark Small Business Grant Program, which encourages equity and inclusion in the wholesale channel, National Mortgage Brokers Day created to raise awareness of the market and educate consumers on the benefits of working with an independent broker, and Hall of AIME, the only awards ceremony for independent mortgage professionals.

"We have a strong partnership with AIME and are going to continue doing great things together for years to come," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO at UWM. "AIME and UWM are very like-minded and believe independent mortgage brokers are the best place for a consumer to get a loan and the best place for a loan officer to work. Together, we are making tools and resources available to help brokers thrive in this market and all future markets, and will continue to build a supportive and collaborative broker community across America."

"Homepoint is proud to continue our partnership with AIME," says Willie Newman, president and CEO of Homepoint. "Helping grow the broker channel and raising awareness of the advantages that brokers offer consumers and housing industry professionals continue to be top priorities of ours, and AIME strengthens our ability to do that. Our continued support of the Association proves that we are fully committed to the philosophy that brokers are better for American homebuyers."

This year's returning top-tier sponsors include the nation's number one mortgage lender, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), Homepoint, Change Wholesale, EPM, PRMG, FundLoans, RCN Capital, and Windsor. Also returning for 2023 are AFR Wholesale, Flagstar Bank, Plaza Home Mortgage, Power TPO, and REMN Wholesale. Additionally, vendor sponsors include returning partner Advantage Credit, and for the first time, ARIVE has joined the ranks as an annual sponsor, catapulted from their previous partnership with the organization's Brokers Are Better Network of vendors. New to AIME's sponsor list this year is Mutual of Omaha, which has been in business for 117 years, and recently opened its wholesale platform with Colin Treend leading the charge and establishing a broker-focus in their uniquely stable firm.

Throughout the past year, AIME has also initiated partnerships with niche lenders including Change Wholesale, a diverse lender offering options to support underserved communities and the only CDFI-approved provider in the United States, as well as continuing to focus on providing alternative loan programs to the broker community. AIME is also proud to have partners who offer a variety of products to help first-time homebuyers and low income borrowers. Long time sponsor of the association, PRMG, offers Down Payment Assistance programs that help originators meet the needs of consumers to support their dreams of homeownership.

Each sponsor is unified and uniquely positioned to assist AIME in its pursuit of advancing the message that "Brokers Are Better" by providing brokers with flexible lending options, the best service, and continued support in the competitive housing market. This highly respected group of industry-leading organizations is aligned in their support of AIME and its mission to further grow the broker channel's market share.

"We've been longtime supporters of AIME and the broker community," says Eddy Perez, CEO and President of EPM. "We're excited to renew our commitment to the wholesale channel and provide the support needed for originators to be successful in their communities."

The details of this year's lender sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

United Wholesale Mortgage

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Change Wholesale

EPM Wholesale

PRMG

Silver Sponsors

FundLoans

RCN Capital

Windsor

Supporting Sponsors

AFR Wholesale

Flagstar Bank

Mutual of Omaha Wholesale Mortgage

Plaza Home Mortgage

Power TPO

REMN Wholesale

Advantage Credit

ARIVE

About the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 65,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME has a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2023.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005430/en/