Top 100 Roofing Company, Schulte Roofing, Predicts 2023 Roofing Trends
Schulte Roofing uses its years of expertise to forecast the top roofing trends of 2023COLLEGE STATION , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schulte Roofing, one of the most popular residential and commercial roofing companies based in Texas, has announced the top roofing trends that will gain higher popularity in 2023. The company has posted the full article on its popular blog located on its official Schulte Roofing website. The detailed blog explores the trends and how homeowners can change the look of their homes.
The blog emphasizes the importance of the roofing types for 2023, noting the continued rise of solar roofing and style choices that are impacting the roofing industry.
Trend 1: Metal roofing
In 2023, metal roofing continues to grow in popularity, replacing the standard wood and vinyl roofing materials as the top pick for residential and commercial buildings. In addition, homeowners are personalizing metal with different styles and colors thanks to their ability to hold roofing paint for longer periods of time. Schulte Roofing also points out that the material is excellent for installing solar panels thanks to its lower installation and labor times.
Trend 2: Asphalt Roofing
Asphalt roofing has been a traditional material for years due to its charm and durability. They are also a great roofing type for solar panels. Schulte Roofing states that this year will see more homeowners choosing various designs for their homes that complement solar panels for more energy-efficient living.
Trend 3: Cool Roofing
Cool roofing is shown to have been gaining more popularity throughout the U.S. than ever before. This new innovative roofing style is designed to block the sun's solar rays, protecting homes from the heat. Cool roofing materials are lighter in color to help reflect the sun and can come in different styles and materials, including clay, metal, and slate tiles.
Trend 4: Solar Roofing
Schulte Roofing focuses its attention on solar roofing, the most important trend in 2023. Because of homeowners' need for energy efficiency and cost savings, 2023 will see an exponential increase in solar technology for shingles, tiles, and panels that homeowners will take advantage of.
Trend 5: Green Roofing
Similar to the cool roof, green roofing provides a way to prevent heat from entering your home by growing a variety of plants and shrubs to give any roof and building a natural, calming atmosphere. Both residential and commercial buildings looking for more green and attractive options will consider this roofing option in 2023.
Trend 6: Colors and Styles
Schulte Roofing notes that for 2023, you’ll see the inclusion of more styles and colors in roofing. While the past was more about roofing being for functionality, the inclusion of styles and bright colors will aim for more aesthetically pleasing looks.
On their blog, the College Station roofing company has also given information on how homeowners can help reduce the cost of their roof replacements through different options, including tax benefits and governmental programs.
To read the new blog in its entirety and learn more about Schulte Roofing’s services and past work, visit https://www.schulteroofing.com/.
About Schulte Roofing: Schulte Roofing® is an award-winning commercial and residential roofing company in College Station, Texas that offers commercial and residential building services. Schulte Roofing® is included in the top 100 Roofing companies in the United States by revenue and is committed to providing high-quality design, installation, and repair services for thousands of clients across the Brazos Valley and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.schulteroofing.com/college-station-roofing/.
