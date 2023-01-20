Submit Release
Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara’s Trip to Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will travel to Saudi Arabia and Jordan from January 21 to February 3 for meetings with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, government leaders, civil society, and members of the business community.

These meetings will focus on advancing the human rights of persons with disabilities. Throughout the trip, Special Advisor Minkara will work to increase government and civil society organization commitment to protect the human rights, inclusion, and full participation of persons with disabilities.

