Three Texas Public Safety Agencies Implement Industry-Leading eSOPH Background Investigation Software

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Texas public safety agencies recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. The College Station Police Department, Denton Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office join other Texas agencies and over 165 public safety agencies across the nation that have transitioned pre-employment background investigations to the eSOPH system.



In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, all three agencies will utilize several of the eSOPH’s optional features, including social media screening service, credit reporting, and smart-fax capabilities.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 130,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, these three new agencies join other Texas agencies already using the eSOPH system, including the Rockwall Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. With the implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with Texas state agencies and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

ABOUT COLLEGE STATION POLICE DEPARTMENT

Located in Brazos County, Texas, with a population of over 120,000, College Station is home to the main campus of Texas A&M University, the flagship institution of the Texas A&M University System. The College Station Police Department is comprised of highly motivated employees who possess the highest standards of ethics and integrity and it is these qualities which create the foundation of their ability to deliver a variety of essential police services and accomplish goals to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime, build and maintain effective partnerships, and improve the overall quality of life in the community.

ABOUT DENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Serving the community since 1920, the Denton Police Department constantly strives to connect and build new relationships, while working together with the community to improve the quality of life for everyone. The Denton Police Department is an intelligence-led, data-driven, proactive policing organization focused on the tenets of Relational Policing.

ABOUT DENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

With a population of over 900,000, Denton County is the seventh-most populous county in Texas and constitutes part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for operating the county jails, investigating crimes, enforcing traffic regulations on county roads, serving writs, seizing property after judgment, and security in both the county and district courts.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com