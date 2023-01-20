Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,789 in the last 365 days.

Methanex Corporation Participated in the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation’s (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) President and CEO, Mr. Rich Sumner, participated in a fireside chat at the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

An audio replay of Mr. Sumner’s remarks may be accessed through Methanex’s website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Methanex Corporation Participated in the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.