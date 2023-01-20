Methanex Corporation Participated in the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation’s (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) President and CEO, Mr. Rich Sumner, participated in a fireside chat at the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



An audio replay of Mr. Sumner’s remarks may be accessed through Methanex’s website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events .

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

