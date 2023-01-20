Certain bad-parent rulings can be unreviewable

In In re D.P., the Supreme Court today holds a father’s appellate challenge of a juvenile court ruling that his conduct put his son at risk of serious harm was mooted by the juvenile court’s later termination of its jurisdiction. But the court also concludes the Court of Appeal has discretion to review the moot case, and it reviews “a variety of factors” that can inform whether to exercise the discretion.
