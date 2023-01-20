Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Operating Results
/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|Passcode:
|68556
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
The replay will be available through Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com