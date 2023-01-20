Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,792 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode: 68556
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations 
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations 

The replay will be available through Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.