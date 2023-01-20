Sweet Moments Company Brings Back Fan Favorite Virtual Valentine Surf & Turf Date Night

The event will feature some of the most popular and delicious selections, in addition to some new and exciting treats that will delight the taste buds.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Moments Company is thrilled to announce it is bringing back its beloved, third annual Virtual Valentine Surf & Turf Date Night on February 11th, 2023.Founded in 2019 by Therese and Brent Ludwig, Sweet Moments Company offers the best virtual cooking experiences with ingredients delivered for engaging team building, virtual seminars, date nights, or family events. The company was created based on a desire to impart passion for creativity and cherished personal moments through hands-on and virtual interactive learning.In the company’s most recent news, Sweet Moments Company is announcing it will be hosting its 3rd annual Valentine Surf & Turf Date Night on Saturday, February 11th at 4pm PST/5pm Arizona time. Those who register will receive all they need to cook a delightful and mouth-watering menu as a couple, while following along with the company’s Executive Chef Instructor, Therese.“We will kick off the night by shaking up vibrant Valentine Spritz Cocktails,” Therese says. “Then, we will move to the main event, creating perfectly seared Ribeye Steak and stunning Imperial Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail! Valentine's Day is not complete without a touch of chocolate, so we will send you a decadent chocolate surprise to enjoy for dessert, created by myself. We can't wait to see you for this fabulous date night experience.”The Valentine Surf & Turf Date Night is priced at just $150, which includes two generous portions. Upgrade options are also available, and spaces are limited so early registration is encouraged.For more information about Sweet Moments Company, or to register, please visit https://smcoaz.com/class/3rd-annual-valentine-surf-and-turf-date-night About Sweet Moments CompanySweet Moments Company was founded in 2019 by Therese and Brent Ludwig who began offering virtual cooking experiences to their local community by the summer of 2020. The couple hand-delivered all of the ingredients to each participant’s door as a way to give back during the initial challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a short period of time, Sweet Moments Company began to outgrow its humble beginnings, especially as the concept of virtual cooking classes became increasingly popular. Many corporations were contacting them to do private events, and this led to a rapid change in their business model to facilitate large requests.By 2021, the company was shipping throughout the United States and moved into a commercial building in Phoenix with an office space, certified commercial kitchen, and shipping warehouse under one roof.Therese boasts 15 years in the culinary industry, with over 10 years as a chef instructor, and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled and blessed to wake up and do what they love daily.