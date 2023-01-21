Hollywood Lace Recognized as #1 Most Natural Men’s Hair System by Hair Direct Clients
Front section bleached knots only
competitors non bleached knots
Hair Direct went out of business in September 2022 and many of the company’s clients have turned to Hollywood Lace for continued support.HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Lace is pleased to announce it has been recognized as the #1 most natural men’s hair system by previous Hair Direct consumers.
Hollywood Lace is an online manufacturer and retailer of men’s 100% undetectable toupees and hairpieces. For the past 15 years, the company has been offering remarkably natural-looking hairline and hair systems to consumers who are wanting a fuller hairline, hairstyle, and shape – for a variety of different and personal reasons.
Recently, Hollywood Lace has been hailed as the #1 most natural men’s hair system by Hair Direct clients. In September 2022, Hair Direct went out of business, leaving the company’s customers lost and unsure of where to go for their toupees and hair pieces. Ultimately, due to Hollywood Lace’s impeccable reputation in the industry, 10,000 Hair Direct clients have turned to the company to support them during this challenging process.
“When we heard that Hair Direct was leaving the industry, we knew we needed to step up and help the thousands of men who would be at a loss of where to purchase natural hair systems online,” says founder of Hollywood Lace, William Richter. “So, we decided to offer these clients an unprecedented 15% off all of their orders with the coupon code HD15 – which is still valid today. As a result of our efforts, exceptional customer service, and wildly popular toupees and hair pieces, these clients can’t say enough positive things about our company and it’s quite humbling to hear. We welcome any previous Hair Direct clients who are still looking for the ultimate hair solution to visit our site and see our glowing reviews.”
In addition to this remarkable customer-driven approach, what also sets Hollywood Lace apart from the competition is its superior proprietary knot bleaching and concealing technique that provides for a world-recognized, 100% undetectable hairline. Now, men and women have easy, online access to the lightest, most natural hair replacement systems, toupees, and hair pieces in the world.
For more information about Hollywood Lace, or to place an order, please visit www.hollywoodlace.com.
About the Company
Hollywood Lace was founded by a group of hair system toupee wearers who were dissatisfied with the extensive amount of time it took to order and receive their hair pieces, the lack of professional customer service, and the inconsistent quality of the toupees received. As a result of their experiences, they made the decision to invest in a hair toupee manufacturer of their own – giving them the ability to control the quality, customer care, production time, and cost.
With the support of innovative people in the industry, Hollywood Lace was able to develop its premium hairpieces and trademark Invisible Knots Hair System.
William Richter
Hollywood Lace
+1 954-505-7000
support@hollywoodlace.com