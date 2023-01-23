Minuteman Security Technologies is now Minuteman Security & Life Safety
With 35+ years serving a range of industries, this transition supports Minuteman’s growth as one of the nation’s top security & life safety systems providers.ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Security Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise security technology and life safety solutions, announces a name change that better reflects the company’s mission and values.
Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. is now (dba) Minuteman Security and Life Safety. This new name and identity have been years in the making and will better represent the comprehensive services we provide to our customers. Through acquisition and continued growth, we now provide services throughout the United States. Our services now range from UL Listed intrusion detection systems, access control, video surveillance, emergency communications, and license plate recognition systems to enterprise fire alarm systems.
In a recent communication to celebrate their new name, Minuteman’s CEO Joseph Lynch, said “Our leadership team has been working on a brand change for quite some time. This transition means more options and services for our customers; Minuteman is committed to providing support services and emerging offerings for years to come.”
About Minuteman Security & Life Safety
Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. dba Minuteman Security & Life Safety (Minuteman), headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of enterprise security & life safety technology solutions. Our services are utilized by a wide range of organizations throughout the United States. Our wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America.
