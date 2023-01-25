Data Vault Alliance Announces Premium Content Track for WWDVC 2023

WWDVC Logo WWDVC Logo

Premium Business Monday Track to Cover Communicating About Data Vault with Business Executives

We are excited to offer a new set of sessions devoted to the specific issue of communicating the value of Data Vault to your business executives – what they care about, in language they understand” — Cindi Meyersohn, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The day before regular sessions begin at the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium, Data Vault Alliance will open their conference with their first ever Premium Business Track, to be held on Monday, May 1st. This bonus day of sessions is in response to a common issue Data Vault practitioners face – the difficulty of communicating the business value of the Data Vault 2.0 model with their executives. At this day of sessions, attendees will hear from a wide variety of professionals on how to communicate about Data Vault with the business side of their organizations.

This premium track is a new venture for Data Vault Alliance and the WWDVC, organized in response to feedback from past attendees. A spokesperson for DVA said, “We at DVA are committed to Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™ - with that in mind, we are excited to offer a new set of sessions devoted to the specific issue of communicating the value of Data Vault to your business executives – what they care about, in language they understand, and more.”

Attendees who sign up for this Premium Bonus Track can expect to hear a whole day of sessions about:

- How to put the technical benefits of Data Vault into terms the C-Suites understand

- What gets executives excited about Data Vault

- The exact terms that ensure your executives pay attention when you talk about Data Vault.

- The benefits of a move to Data Vault regarding current business demands, supply chain issues, AI needs, and more.

- Delivering results your business cares about

- Monetizing your Data Strategy

Throughout the day, attendees can attend networking sessions with the speakers and other attendees, and cap off the evening with a Gala Dinner sponsored by DVA and Clean Data, all before the technical sessions begin on Tuesday. To learn more about Data Vault Alliance, visit www.DataVaultAlliance.com. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the WWDVC 2023 and the Premium Business Sessions can register at www.wwdvc.com.