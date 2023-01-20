Blount County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

MARYVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Friday’s arrest of Corey Lane Williams for tax evasion. Bond was set at $5,000.

Williams was arrested for allegedly evading tax due the Tennessee Department of Revenue by fraudulently registering a trailer with the Blount County Clerk’s office. If convicted, Williams could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the count of tax evasion.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###