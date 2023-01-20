On Lunar New Year

I wish all observing the Lunar New Year around the world good health, peace, and good fortune. This is a time of celebration and optimism for the coming year, and I particularly wish to recognize the millions of Asian Americans who celebrate this new lunar year. You are an essential part of our American tapestry.
To all those celebrating in the United States and around the world, we hope the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat will bring greater security, prosperity, and opportunity for all.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.