On Lunar New Year

I wish all observing the Lunar New Year around the world good health, peace, and good fortune. This is a time of celebration and optimism for the coming year, and I particularly wish to recognize the millions of Asian Americans who celebrate this new lunar year. You are an essential part of our American tapestry.

To all those celebrating in the United States and around the world, we hope the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat will bring greater security, prosperity, and opportunity for all.