Millennial Media Launches Revolutionary "AI Prompter" Consulting Service for Maximum Media and Marketing Efficiency
Expertise in training and implementation of ChatGPT technology for high-quality content generation and streamlined operations
We are thrilled to offer this innovative AI content solution to help companies stay competitive in today's market. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennial Media, a leading consulting firm in the field of creative content using Artificial Intelligence, announced the launch of their new consulting service and position, "AI Prompter." The service aims to help companies improve their media and marketing efforts by streamlining systems and increasing efficiency through the integration of ChatGPT technology.
— Tyler L. Barnett
The company's team of experts, led by CEO and founder Tyler L. Barnett, who literally wrote the book "Unlocking the Power of ChatGPT for Public Relations Professionals" (https://a.co/d/bbG26P2) is dedicated to helping companies fully realize the potential of ChatGPT technology through customized consulting and training services. The services include training current employees to become AI Prompters, creating entire AI Prompter departments, consulting for the whole company to determine where ChatGPT can be implemented for maximum efficiency, ongoing support and maintenance to ensure the continued success of ChatGPT integration and customized content generation services using ChatGPT for PR, marketing, and social media campaigns.
According to Tyler L. Barnett, creator of AI Prompter and founder of Millennial Media, "We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution to help companies stay competitive in today's market. As a 18+ year marketing, PR and social media expert as well as experienced consultant, I am dedicated to helping companies fully realize the potential of ChatGPT technology and its ability to generate high-quality content at a fraction of the cost and time while maintaining or improving the quality of the content."
The AI Prompter division of Millennial Media aims to help companies stay ahead of the competition by realizing the full potential of ChatGPT technology. For more information, visit Millennial Media's website at aiprompter.com or contact Tyler directly at tyler@tylerbarnettpr.com.
About Tyler L. Barnett
18+ Years Pioneering Millennial Everything.
Tyler Barnett is an accomplished entrepreneur, consultant, and publicist with 18+ years of experience in the field. He is the founder of Millennial Media, a leading PR and marketing agency based in Los Angeles. He is also the creator of the term "AI Prompter" for the media world, and serves as an AI prompting consultant. As a pioneer in Millennial Marketing, Tyler has blended aspects of social media, brand management, and communications to create the signature TBPR campaign.
Tyler has a proven track record of success, having worked with a wide array of industries and businesses, including Chrysler, National Lampoons, Lenovo, and Grand Marnier. His agency's campaigns have been recognized by PR Week, and Tyler has been recognized as a "Artful Marketer" by Entrepreneur Magazine, and included in BusinessWeek's list of Top 25 Entrepreneurs in the United States.
In addition to his business success, Tyler is a popular guest lecturer at universities including USC and UCLA, where he mentors students on pertinent trends and approaches in the industry. He has been featured as a PR consultant and personality on hit television networks including E!, Bravo, VH1, MTV, and Comedy Central.
Tyler Barnett
Millennial Media
email us here