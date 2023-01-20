Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Angolan President Lourenço

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke January 19 with Angolan President João Lourenço to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Angola relationship. The Secretary lauded Angola’s regional leadership, underscoring President Lourenço’s contributions to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and welcoming Angola’s contribution to the activities of the Southern African Development Community. The Secretary also highlighted our strong and growing economic partnerships and the upcoming visit of Special Presidential Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment Amos Hochstein. Secretary Blinken and President Lourenço discussed shared priorities to follow up on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

