HEM Launches Church Masala Incense Cones

The perfect companion for meditation, self-reflection and religious events

CALIFORNIA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ushering in the New Year with a bang, HEM Corporation, a global leader for incense, has launched Church Masala Incense Cones, its newest product for the global markets.

With the Church Masala Incense Cones, HEM aims to position itself as a brand dedicated to mental health and well-being.

HEM’s choice of Church Masala is interesting because this incense has a long history of use in religious ceremonies and rituals. Mr. Rahul Shah, Business Head at HEM, said, “ Church Masala has purifying and cleansing properties. It also has a calming and soothing effect that can induce freshness, bring relaxation, and improve your mood. We hope our customers will embrace the power of incense to bring tranquility and wellness into their lives.”

The Church Masala Incense cones are available in a range of traditional fragrances, including Camphoraceous, Amber, Woody, Frankincense, and Myrrh.

Each Church Masala Incense case contains 12 small boxes of 10 cones that come with a captivating aroma.

Price: $17.99

Link to the website: https://hemfragrances.com/products/hem-catholic-church-natural-masala-incense-sticks-12-packets-15g-each

About HEM Corporation

HEM Corporation is one of the global leaders in the manufacturing and export of incense sticks. For more than three decades, HEM has supplied high-quality incense items to customers in over 70 countries. The brand is well-known for its diverse product offering and high quality.

HEM has exported over 400 different fragrances around the world since 2008, including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, North and South America, and other Asian countries, all while maintaining high-quality standards and winning numerous accolades.

