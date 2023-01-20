PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SC RULING ON GIGI REYES The right to a speedy trial is a right that should be enjoyed by all Filipinos, including Gigi Reyes. My only hope is that this is applied equally and not by a double standard dahil kung mayroong biktima ng vexatious, capricious and oppressive na pagkapiit, wala na siguro lalala pa kay Leila de Lima.