January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023 Villar assures more help to Mindanao farmers SAYING that Mindanao supplies 40% of the country's food requirements and contributes 30% to the national food trade, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar guaranteed to to further boost growth in the agricultural sector. As a lawmaker, Villar said she had crafted and pushed for laws to improve the lives of our farmers and stakeholders in the agri sector. The senator, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, was the Guest Speaker in the Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) 1st Regional Farmers Summit held at the Corpus Christi Gym, Macasanding, Cagayan De Oro City last January 19. The KP's 1st summit's theme was "Unity of the Farmers are the new Challenge of the Future for Sustainable Development." During the summit, the senator spelled out the laws she authored and sponsored to help Mindanao, of which 1/3 of its land has been allocated to agriculture. These laws are the following: 1. Hatchery Laws. During 16th Congress, 10 Multi-specie Marine Hatchery bills were enacted into law and 7 of them are for provinces in Mindanao. In the 17th and 18th Congresses, 31 Multi-specie Marine Hatchery bills became a law and seven of them were for Mindanao. 2. RA No. 10659 or the Sugarcane Industry Development Act (SIDA). 3. RA No. 10816 or Farm Tourism Development Law, which created farm schools in every town in the Philippines. Today, there are 2,805 farm schools. 4- RA No. 10817 or An Act Instituting the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Program. 5. RA 11511 or An Act Amending RA No.10068 or the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, which make the certification of organic products cheaper and affordable to small farmers. 6. RA No. 11524 or Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act. 7- RA No. 115471 or An Act Declaring the City of Davao as the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines and the entire Davao Region (Region 11) the Cacao Capital of the Philippines. 8- RA No. 11203 or the Rice Tarificarion Law, which funded the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF). 9- RA No. 11598 or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act. Funded from the collection of tariff on imported rice to 1.6 M small farmers, owning 2 hectares and below at P5,000 per year. The senator also committed to pass in the current Congress the Livestock Poultry and Dairy Development Law and Corn Industry Development Law. Kilusang Pagbabago is an organization that aims to help change the lives of people in consonance with the programs of former President Rodrigo Duterte. These programs are against crimes, drugs and corruption; intensifying social services; raising quality of life and living standards; peace and unity and federalism. Villar, tiniyak ang mas maraming tulong sa Mindanao farmers DAHIL ang Mindanao ang nagsusuplay ng 40% na kailangang pagkain ng bansa at nag-aambag ng 30% sa national food trade, siniguro ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na higit niyang palalakasin ang paglago ng sektor ng agrikultura. Bilang mambabatas, sinabi ni Villar na gumawa at isinulong niya ang mga batas upang mapabuti ang pamumuhay ng ating mga magsasaka at stakeholders ng industriya ng agrikultura. Guest Speaker ang senador, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, sa Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) 1st Regional Farmers Summit na idinaos sa Corpus Christi Gym, Macasanding, Cagayan De Oro City noong January 19. Tema ng KP's 1st summit ang "Unity of the Farmers are the new Challenge of the Future for Sustainable Development." Sa summit, inilatag ng senador ang mga ginawa at itinaguyod niyang batas upang tulingan ang Mindanao, kung saan nakalaan ang 1/3 ng lupa nito sa agrikultura. Ang mga batas na ito ay ang mga sumusunod: 1. Hatchery Laws. Noong 16th Congress, naisabatas ang 10 Multi-specie Marine Hatchery at 7 rito ay para sa mga lalawigan ng Mindanao. Sa 17th at18th Congresses, 31 Multi-specie Marine Hatchery bills ang naging batas at 7 rito ang para rin sa Mindanao. 2. RA No. 10659 o Sugarcane Industry Development Act (SIDA). 3. RA No. 10816 o Farm Tourism Development Law,na lumikha ng mga farm schools sa bawat bayan sa Pilipinas. Ngayon, mayroong 2,805 mga farm schools.. 4- RA No. 10817 o An Act Instituting the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Program. 5. RA 11511 o An Act Amending RA No.10068 or the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, na ginagawang mas mura at abot-kaya ang sertipikasyon ng mga produktong organiko sa maliliit na magsasaka. 6. RA No. 11524 o Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act. 7- RA No. 115471 o An Act Declaring the City of Davao as the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines and the entire Davao Region (Region 11) the Cacao Capital of the Philippines. 8- RA No. 11203 o ang Rice Tarificarion Law na nagpopondo sa Rice Competitiveness n Enhancement Fund (RCEF). 9- RA No. 11598 or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act na ang pondo ay mula sa koleksyon ng taripa sa imported na bigas. Beneficiaries nito ang may 1.6 magsasaka na may-ari ng sakahan na may sukat na 2 ektarya pababa at tatanggap ng P5,000 kada taon. Nangako rin ang senador na ipapasa sa kasalukyang Kongreso ang Livestock Poultry and Dairy Development Law at Corn Industry Development Law. Ang Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) ay samahan na naglalayong baguhin ang bunay ng mga mamamayan alinsunod sa mga programa ni dating President Rodrigo Duterte. Ang mga programang iro ay laban sa krimen, droga at korapsyon, pagpapalakas sa social services; pagtataas sa kalidad ng pamumuhay at ang katahimikan, pagkakaisa at pederalisyo.