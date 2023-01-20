The 8th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit will take place in Dubai in 2023
A Two-day summit with 350+ professionals as attendees including regional governmental officials & expertsDUBAI, UAE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit: “Forces of Regulatory Changes & Pharma Innovation in the GCC Region”
Dubai, UAE - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - The 8th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit will return and be held in Dubai at the Marriott Al Jaddaf on March 6 and 7, 2023.
The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit is a first-of-its-kind forum in the area that brings together GCC’s government representatives, business titans, and solution providers to discuss and exchange knowledge about the latest regulations governing the pharmaceutical sector.
The summit will feature in-depth workshops and round table discussions that will concentrate on the core themes of this year's eighth edition “Forces of Regulatory Changes & Pharma Innovation in the GCC Region”, which Regulatory Data Lifecycle Management, Intellectual Property Regulations, Track and Trace and Serialization, Regional Regulatory Framework in the GCC, and more.
"Every health authority in the GCC is actively working to support the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, the pharmaceutical sector is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia's 2030 program. The National Guard Health Affairs has launched several programs, including Support the acquisition and manufacturing of generic medications and Clinical trials and laboratory development."
She adds: “The industry is expanding because of ongoing advancements in the health sector, government investments, and the execution of forward-thinking strategies, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Because of this, it's critical for each regulatory expert to stay current on all the newly imposed regulations. Additionally, I consider that the key to success in the regulatory affairs profession is networking.” said Dr. Mona Al Moussli, the Co-Founder & Managing Director of PRA Consultancy.
The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit remains successful in raising knowledge of current and impending new rules within the pharmaceutical sector.
It focuses on a wide range of subjects and includes interactive sessions led by governmental and field experts for industry leaders and beginners in the pharmaceutical business who are looking for information on pharma registrations, guidelines, and current laws.
This year’s edition of the summit is already uprising with the powerful presence of sponsors & exhibitors, which include our Titanium sponsor: Utrace & advanco, Platinum sponsor: Honeywell, Gold Sponsor: Bara’a, Silver sponsor: Scigeniq, Hikma, Acino & TQ Pharma, Associate Sponsor: Pi Pharma Intelligence and many more to be announced soon.
Utrace, expressed their excitement of joining this year’s summit, by stating: “We are happy to be a part of «GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit 2023» together with our strategic partner advanco. For both of us it’s a great opportunity to discuss the real challenges and the future of serialization in Gulf Cooperation Council. Looking forward to exchanging experiences with all the participants to pass serialization journey as smoothly as possible and build a better world.”
Sharing their anticipation, advanco stated: “We are excited to be part of the “GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit 2023” together with our strategic partner, Utrace. It will be a great opportunity for us to network and connect with all the regulatory and pharmaceutical industry leaders and governmental authorities attending this year. We look forward to discussing the future of serialization compliance and beyond.“
The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit is anticipated to draw 350+ experts, participants, and representers from governmental organizations and the pharmaceutical regulatory industry this year.
All delegates will be gathering for debates, in-depth discussions, assessments, Q&A sessions, round table discussions, and much more featuring industry professionals.
The GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit's founding member and managing director of PRA Consultancy, Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy, declares: "A greater space will be available for face-to-face communication, reflection, and expression. The summit’s program will be more informative and will include a wide range of fresh, up-to-date regulatory updates, purely related to pharma. All field professionals and specialists in the GCC should take advantage of this opportunity, thus the doors are wide open for sponsors, speakers, representatives, and exhibitors. Under the umbrella of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit, they will be able to network, meet, and share educational and useful ideas that will stive for the continuous evolution of the pharma industry in the GCC Region.”
For more information about the GCC Regulatory Affairs Summit’s 8th edition, visit: https://www.pramagcc.com
