HAAS Alert and Tome Software Announce Safety Cloud® for Android Automotive

Solution enables rapid testing and deployment of Safety Cloud digital alerts in vehicles with Android Automotive Operating System.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert and Tome Software, now Valtech, announced the launch of Safety Cloud for Android Automotive today, debuting an end-to-end digital alerting solution for vehicles using the Android Automotive operating system (AAOS). The white-label AAOS application enables OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to test, deploy, and integrate digital alerts from roadway hazards on HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud® platform into vehicles through one of the fastest-growing automotive software platforms.

Automakers are increasingly adopting a software-defined vehicle experience, and connected services will play a key role in this new ecosystem with implications for customer experience, navigation, autonomy, and safety. Safety Cloud is one such connected service, streaming real-time hazard data from emergency vehicles, work zones, disabled vehicles, and other roadway hazards to automotive OEM cloud platforms. When a driver is approaching a roadway hazard, Safety Cloud delivers a safety message to the OEM cloud software and vehicle 20 seconds in advance, providing enough time for the driver to safely react.

In 2021, Stellantis became the first global automaker to deploy Safety Cloud alerts across its vehicle brands including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo. Tome, now Valtech, leveraged its expertise in automotive services and embedded software development to develop a customizable AAOS application to receive Safety Cloud messages and display digital alerts to drivers in vehicles with any AAOS-based infotainment system. The new solution streamlines the process for major automakers to deploy lifesaving digital alerts at scale. Tome, now Valtech and HAAS Alert’s integrated solution for AAOS provides automakers with the ability to unlock a true V2X experience in any cellular-connected vehicle nationwide, improving vehicle safety, enhancing motorist awareness, and reducing distracted driving.

Jeremy Agulnek, SVP Connected Vehicle of HAAS Alert, said this announcement significantly reduces the time and resources for an automotive OEM to launch digital alerting in their connected vehicles. “Car manufacturers are looking for ways to cost-effectively bring proactive safety to their customer driving experience. With many OEMs adopting Android Automotive on their next vehicle models, thanks to Tome, now Valtech’s automotive software expertise OEMs can now implement Safety Cloud digital alerts in a fraction of the time as compared to a traditional embedded automotive software project.”

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, said of the announcement, “We believe it's critical for all motorists to be able to receive safety messages through legacy and modern in-dash software, not just the cutting-edge solutions of tomorrow. After bringing Safety Cloud alerts to millions of vehicles with our first major OEM partner, we realized the need to offer OEMs a frictionless, scalable integration option that makes real-time safety and intelligence data actionable for platforms like Android Automotive. Working with veteran automotive developers at Tome Software enabled us to create a solution that meets this challenge and provides OEM’s with the ability to achieve full production rollout of Safety Cloud in a matter of days.”

Tome Software founder and CEO Jake Sigal said Tome, now Valtech, has been working with automotive and mobility suppliers for years on safety-specific embedded software projects. “As we’ve seen a spike in AAOS projects over the last two years, we believe that partnering with HAAS Alert to develop a reference digital alerting head unit application is going to dramatically accelerate improvements in roadway safety via a driver-friendly experience,” Sigal said.

ABOUT HAAS ALERT

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. The company's vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud® service makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its V2X connected vehicle platform. For more information, visit haasalert.com.

ABOUT TOME

From their office nest in metro Detroit, Tome’s wise, challenge-hungry owls live to take on the world’s most-intriguing tech puzzles. Led by serial entrepreneurs Jake Sigal and Massimo Baldini, Tome operates in the Internet of Things tech space, specializing in the development of mobility IoT software solutions. Tome manages the end-to-end product lifecycle to conceive, craft, pilot and launch solutions to real-world problems. Hailed as TechWeek Detroit’s 2017 Startup of the Year, Tome stocks its team with the right people and always gives them the best tools for the job. This January, Tome announced its acquisition by Valtech.

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation agency that delivers innovation with purpose. We enable our clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers in their digital and physical spaces, optimizing time to market and return on investment.

Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner for many of the world's best-known brands.

Established in 1993, we currently employ more than 5,500 professionals, including experienced designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives, and software engineers across five continents, with more than 60 offices in over 20 countries.

Find out more about Valtech here.

